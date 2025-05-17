Andre Almeida Injury: Appears to be option

Almeida (concussion) appears to be an option for Sunday's match against Athletic, based on manager Carlos Corberan's comments. "The only player who is in doubt because he has not been able to complete today's training normally is Dimitri Foulquier."

Almeida looks as if he could be in for a return Sunday after his absence from the club's last outing, as he was not deemed a doubt for Sunday's outing. This is good news, as he did start in the game before his injury. However, they may be cautious and choose to start him on the bench instead.