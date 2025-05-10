Andre Almeida Injury: Off with possible concussion

Ameida was forced off in the 70th minute of Saturday's 3-0 win over Getafe due to an apparent head injury, accoridng to manager Carlos Corberan. "Andre had a blow that had lost his memory, he didn't remember what had happened during the second half, he wanted to continue playing, but in those circumstances, you have to make the change, and luckily, he is already recovering his memory and he is fine."

Almeida had to come off the field after he appeared to be dizzy after a blow to the head, prompting a substitution to take place. The good news is he is already feeling better, and it does not look serious, although testing will still have to determine if that is true. He was replaced by Ivan Jamie, a possible replacement if he were to miss more time.