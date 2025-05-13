Andre Almeida Injury: Trains indoors following concussion

Almeida was spotted training indoors on Monday as a precaution following his concussion in Saturday's game against Getafe, Super Deporte reports.

Almeida was doing indoor training on Monday after suffering from a concussion that caused a temporary loss of memory. It was mainly a precautionary measure following protocol but he remains a doubt for Wednesday's clash against Alaves until cleared by the medical staff. If he misses the game, Ivan Jaime could see a greater role in the frontline.