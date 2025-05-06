Andre Gomes News: Dealing with back pain

Gomes is dealing with back pain and was not feeling fully healthy for Sunday's clash against Marseille, which explains why he stayed on the bench and did not start for the first time in the last six games, according to coach Bruno Genesio in a press conference. "Andre has been feeling pain in his back and sciatic nerve for a few days. He was very honest with me and told me he wasn't 100%."

