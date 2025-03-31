Andre Gomes News: Quiet in win

Gomes recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Lens.

Gomes isn't the attacking midfielder he once was, but he still has some nice showings and Sunday was a perfect example. He kept everything moving in the center of the park and created a chance during the win. He's more of a box-to-box or even holding midfielder, so his upside is limited, but Gomes is a rock-solid option when starting.