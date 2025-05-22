Andre Onana News: Concedes once in UEL Final

Onana made no saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Onana faced just one shot on target in Wednesday's Europa League Final, and he conceded an awkward goal scored by Brennan Johnson in the 42nd minute. It was not a great moment by him, but the blame for the loss will surely be on United's attack. He will look to end an incredibly disappointing season strong Sunday versus Aston Villa.