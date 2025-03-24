Andre-Pierre Gignac Injury: Still unlikely to return

Gignac (leg) told the media that his recovery is going "day by day, but I don't think it's going to be so soon, a week or two weeks, I don't think so", La Aficion reports.

Gignac last played on Feb. 25, when he bounced back from an Achilles tendon injury but continued to suffer from pain and inflammation. As a result, the veteran forward has racked up only 78 minutes of play in the current league season, with Nicolas Ibanez and, at times, Ozziel Herrera and Juan Francisco Brunetta leading the front line. For now, a reasonable return for Gignac could be game week 14 at Puebla or the second leg of the CONCACAF series against LA Galaxy in April.