Andrea Cambiaso Injury: Assists and exits early against Bologna
Cambiaso assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Bologna before leaving at the 68th minute due to a quad issue, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Cambiaso contributed to the opening goal by combining with Khephren Thuram and had a decent showing on offense but couldn't complete the game due to a muscular injury. He's set for tests ahead of Saturday's game versus Lazio. Alberto Costa replaced him off the bench.
