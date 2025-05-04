Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrea Cambiaso headshot

Andrea Cambiaso Injury: Assists and exits early against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2025 at 1:52pm

Cambiaso assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Bologna before leaving at the 68th minute due to a quad issue, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Cambiaso contributed to the opening goal by combining with Khephren Thuram and had a decent showing on offense but couldn't complete the game due to a muscular injury. He's set for tests ahead of Saturday's game versus Lazio. Alberto Costa replaced him off the bench.

Andrea Cambiaso
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now