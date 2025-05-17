Andrea Cambiaso Injury: Probable for Udinese match

Cambiaso (quad) reprised training regularly on Saturday and is on track to return versus Udinese, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Cambiaso has recovered quickly from a quad problem and will be in contention to start since Juventus are depleted in the back without Nicolo Savona and Pierre Kalulu (suspensions). He has assisted once and added 14 crosses (one accurate), five corners, three tackles (all won) and three shots (one on target) in his last five showings (three starts).