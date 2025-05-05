Andrea Cambiaso Injury: Will spend time on the shelf
Cambiaso has been diagnosed with an elongation of the rectus femoris in his left thigh and will take further tests in a week, Juventus announced.
Cambiaso will be sidelined against Lazio on Saturday and could miss further matches depending on the ensuing exams and how quickly he recovers. Alberto Costa or Douglas Luiz will replace him in the XI in the next game if no injured player returns.
