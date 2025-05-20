Andrea Cambiaso News: Delivers seven crosses against Udinese

Cambiaso (quad) had one key pass, seven crosses (two accurate), two tackles (two won) and two clearances in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Udinese.

Cambiaso played 72 minutes after missing the previous game due to a muscular issue and was busy on offense and passable in the back. He could feature in a more attacking role against Venezia, when Juventus will be less undermanned. He has registered four shots (two on target), three chances created, 21 crosses (three accurate) and six corners in his last five outings.