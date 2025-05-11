Andrea Carboni News: Busy in Udinese game

Carboni had one cross (zero accurate), six interceptions, three interceptions and three tackles (two won) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Udinese.

Carboni showed well in his return from a suspension, helping his side limit the opponents and take home an upset win. He has logged three or more tackles in his last four displays, amassing 16 (nine won) and adding six interceptions, three crosses (zero accurate) and three blocks. He has notched at least three clearances in his past nine displays in a row, totaling 44.