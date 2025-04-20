Fantasy Soccer
Andrea Carboni News: Holds his own against Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Carboni had three tackles (one won), eight clearances, two blocks and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Napoli.

Carboni had a busy and impressive display while under pressure even though his side's resistance couldn't last for the entire game. He should stay involved even should Danilo D'Ambrosio and Armando Izzo (thigh) return. He has tallied seven tackles (four won), five interceptions and 20 clearances in his last five displays, contributing to one clean sheet.

