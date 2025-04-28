Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrea Carboni headshot

Andrea Carboni News: Will sit out Atalanta meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Carboni won four of seven tackles and had two crosses, three clearances and one block and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Juventus.

Carboni had a sound display and put up numbers in the back, setting a new season high in tackles. However, he won't be an option for the next tilt due to yellow-card accumulation. If Danilo D'Ambrosio (ankle) and Armando Izzo (thigh) remain unavailable, Tomas Palacios or Stefan Lekovic will fill out the backline.

Andrea Carboni
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now