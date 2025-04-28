Andrea Carboni News: Will sit out Atalanta meeting

Carboni won four of seven tackles and had two crosses, three clearances and one block and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Juventus.

Carboni had a sound display and put up numbers in the back, setting a new season high in tackles. However, he won't be an option for the next tilt due to yellow-card accumulation. If Danilo D'Ambrosio (ankle) and Armando Izzo (thigh) remain unavailable, Tomas Palacios or Stefan Lekovic will fill out the backline.