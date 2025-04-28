Andrea Carboni News: Will sit out Atalanta meeting
Carboni won four of seven tackles and had two crosses, three clearances and one block and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Juventus.
Carboni had a sound display and put up numbers in the back, setting a new season high in tackles. However, he won't be an option for the next tilt due to yellow-card accumulation. If Danilo D'Ambrosio (ankle) and Armando Izzo (thigh) remain unavailable, Tomas Palacios or Stefan Lekovic will fill out the backline.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now