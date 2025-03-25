Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrea Colpani headshot

Andrea Colpani Injury: Will not be back after the break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Colpani (foot) will remain unavailable for the matches against Atalanta and Milan, Quotidiano Sportivo reported.

Colpani has spent the break rehabbing a Lisfranc fracture and isn't yet ramping up to return on the pitch, which is expected to happen at some point in April at this stage. He has played just twice in the last two months due to multiple foot injuries.

Andrea Colpani
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now