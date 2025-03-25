Andrea Colpani Injury: Will not be back after the break
Colpani (foot) will remain unavailable for the matches against Atalanta and Milan, Quotidiano Sportivo reported.
Colpani has spent the break rehabbing a Lisfranc fracture and isn't yet ramping up to return on the pitch, which is expected to happen at some point in April at this stage. He has played just twice in the last two months due to multiple foot injuries.
