Andrea Colpani News: Bench option midweek

Colpani (foot) was an unused sub in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Real Betis in the Conference League.

Colpani made the squad for the first time since mid-February, when he was diagnosed with a foot fracture. He was a regular, although not particularly effective, before going down, but the coach changed the scheme in the meantime, and the new one doesn't feature his natural position. He'll likely back up Nicolo Fagioli as a central midfielder for the most part down the stretch. He has played in 23 matches (18 starts) so far, scoring twice, assisting once and logging 36 shots (12 on target), 17 chances created and 32 crosses (five accurate).