Andrea Pinamonti News: Bags brace in Atalanta game

Pinamonti scored two goals to go with three shots (three on target), one tackle (one won) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Atalanta.

Pinamonti snapped out of a slump that had started in mid-December thanks to a pretty header and doubled his haul with a precise finish following a nifty move in the box, reaching the double-digit threshold in Serie A. He was limping a little as a result of a rough tackle before subbing off, but the coach didn't mention an injury in his post-game remarks. He has logged eight shots (two on target), two key passes and two crosses (one accurate) in the last five games (four starts).