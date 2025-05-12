Andrea Pinamonti News: Struggles versus Napoli

Pinamonti drew one foul and had two shots (zero on goal) and one clearance in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Napoli.

Pinamonti didn't get many feeds and didn't exploit his limited opportunities. He still co-paced his side in attempts despite the small volume. He has registered nine shots (four on target), one key pass and two crosses (one accurate) in the last six matches. His last goal dates back to mid-January.