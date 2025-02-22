Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrea Pinamonti headshot

Andrea Pinamonti News: Stuffed by Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Pinamonti drew one foul and had one cross (one accurate), one clearance and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Inter Milan.

Pinamonti struggled to get open and didn't get many feeds as Inter pulled the strings throughout the game. He has scored twice and logged nine shots (six on target), four key passes and four crosses (one accurate) in the last five matches.

Andrea Pinamonti
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now