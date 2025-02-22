Andrea Pinamonti News: Stuffed by Inter
Pinamonti drew one foul and had one cross (one accurate), one clearance and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Inter Milan.
Pinamonti struggled to get open and didn't get many feeds as Inter pulled the strings throughout the game. He has scored twice and logged nine shots (six on target), four key passes and four crosses (one accurate) in the last five matches.
