Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andreas Pereira headshot

Andreas Pereira News: 10 crosses in short appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Pereira generated one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over Southampton.

Pereira led the Fulham attack Saturday with 10 attempted crosses (three accurate) and seven corners, despite his being subbed off after the conclusion of the first half. Over his last five appearances (four starts), the midfielder has attempted 27 crosses (10 accurate) while creating 10 chances and not registering a goal contribution. Pereira has played the full 90 minutes once over the five appearance stretch.

Andreas Pereira
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now