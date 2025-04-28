Andreas Pereira News: 10 crosses in short appearance

Pereira generated one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over Southampton.

Pereira led the Fulham attack Saturday with 10 attempted crosses (three accurate) and seven corners, despite his being subbed off after the conclusion of the first half. Over his last five appearances (four starts), the midfielder has attempted 27 crosses (10 accurate) while creating 10 chances and not registering a goal contribution. Pereira has played the full 90 minutes once over the five appearance stretch.