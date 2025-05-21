Andreas Skov Olsen News: Disappointing in limited role
Skov Olsen made just four starts, scoring and assisting once in the Bundesliga.
Skov Olsen was brought in to compete for a starting role in the Wolfsburg attack and instead he struggled to accomplish much of anything. The attacker managed just a pair of goal contributions while playing 532 minutes. Still he is clearly talented and the hope will be he earns more minutes next season.
