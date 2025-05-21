Fantasy Soccer
Andreas Skov Olsen headshot

Andreas Skov Olsen News: Disappointing in limited role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Skov Olsen made just four starts, scoring and assisting once in the Bundesliga.

Skov Olsen was brought in to compete for a starting role in the Wolfsburg attack and instead he struggled to accomplish much of anything. The attacker managed just a pair of goal contributions while playing 532 minutes. Still he is clearly talented and the hope will be he earns more minutes next season.

Andreas Skov Olsen
VfL Wolfsburg
