Andrei Radu News: Slight improvement Friday
Radu registered three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Torino.
Radu finished April's second half with two saves and four goals conceded between two appearances, so it is safe to say he improved Friday. But with five saves and that many goals conceded across his last three appearances, there is still much room for improvement, which he will look to showcase against Fiorentina on May 12.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now