Andrei Ratiu News: Active on right wing in draw

Ratiu had three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-2 draw versus Betis.

Ratiu had an unimpressive display, but his statistical output was quite varied including passing and defensive actions against Betis. After being a consistent full-back throughout the campaign, Ratiu has been moved to the attacking midfield line as a right winger in the last two games, increasing his offensive value. He'll aim to add to his totals of two goals and three assists in 33 matches played, especially if he remains in an advanced position going forward.