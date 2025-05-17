Andrej Ilic News: Brace leads to win

Ilic scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over FC Augsburg.

Ilic was the hero of Saturday's match, as he scored in the 69th minute and then again in the 94th minute to secure the win. This marks his second brace of the season, both coming in his last five outings. He will have been happy to see a decent second half of the season after he was injured for much of the first half of the campaign, bagging seven goals on 28 shots in 16 appearances (11 starts) this campaign.