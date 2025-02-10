Andrej Ilic News: Scores during returns

Ilic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-0 win against Hoffenheim.

Ilic returned to the pitch after a three-match absence Saturday, seeing 45 minutes of play off the bench in the win. He would also find the back of the net, scoring a goal in the 73rd minute. This does mark his first goal of the season in only three appearances, as his campaign has been plagued by injuries.