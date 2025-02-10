Andrej Ilic News: Scores during returns
Ilic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-0 win against Hoffenheim.
Ilic returned to the pitch after a three-match absence Saturday, seeing 45 minutes of play off the bench in the win. He would also find the back of the net, scoring a goal in the 73rd minute. This does mark his first goal of the season in only three appearances, as his campaign has been plagued by injuries.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now