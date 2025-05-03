Fantasy Soccer
Andrej Kramaric headshot

Andrej Kramaric News: Assist hat-trick during goal fest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Kramaric assisted thrice to go with four shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-4 draw against Monchengladbach.

1899 Hoffenheim logged three second-half goals, and all of them were assisted by Kramaric. By helping Marius Bulter, Adam Hlozek and Haris Tabakovic get on the scoresheet, Kramaric also multiplied his assist tally by more than 1.5 and securing a 19 G/A this season as the 2024-25 Hoffenheim team looks to conclude its regular-season schedule.

