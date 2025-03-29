Andres Cubas Injury: Taken off injured

Cubas registered one tackle (one won) and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Toronto FC. He was injured and subbed out in the 61st minute and is set to be doubtful for Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup match, per The Third Sub.

