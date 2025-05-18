Andres Gomez News: Scores in second half

Gomez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Marseille.

Gomez came off the bench and scored Rennes' second goal in the 77th minute, finishing a cross from Kazeem Olaigbe. His introduction added energy to the attack and provided a spark late in the game, even though it wasn't enough to bring back a point from the Velodrome. The former Salt Lake winger has seen very limited playing time since his arrival in Brittany and his future remains unclear as it will depend on coach Habib Beye and his vision for the squad next season after taking over midway through the campaign.