Andres Guardado Injury: Inactive due to muscle injury
Guardado is out as he deals with an undisclosed muscular issue, Israel Romo of TUDN reports.
Guardado was active over his last four starts, scoring a goal during the most recent of those performances. However, his status is unclear ahead of the final rounds of the competition. The veteran's place in defensive midfield has been taken by Angel Tadeo Estrada, and that might remain the case while the issue persists.
