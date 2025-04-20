Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andres Guardado headshot

Andres Guardado Injury: Inactive due to muscle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Guardado is out as he deals with an undisclosed muscular issue, Israel Romo of TUDN reports.

Guardado was active over his last four starts, scoring a goal during the most recent of those performances. However, his status is unclear ahead of the final rounds of the competition. The veteran's place in defensive midfield has been taken by Angel Tadeo Estrada, and that might remain the case while the issue persists.

Andres Guardado
Leon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now