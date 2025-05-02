Andres Guardado Injury: Should be available for playoffs

Guardado (undisclosed) may return for the initial knockout match against Cruz Azul, as coach Eduardo Berizzo said in press conference "Everyone [is available]".

Guardado missed the regular-season finale against Monterrey but bounced back from a minor blow and even played in a friendly match prior to the knockout stage. The midfielder, who scored his lone goal of the year during his latest appearance, might take a starting spot back from Angel Tadeo Estrada, although he could also replace James Rodriguez (suspension) in the first leg versus Cruz Azul. Either way, Guardado's value will come mostly from accurate passes and playmaking stats.