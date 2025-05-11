Andres Montano Injury: Forced off again

Montano was replaced early in Sunday's match against Leon due to a knee problem, according to Daniel Sandoval of Multimedios.

Montano left the field in serious pain, marking his second injury substitution in consecutive matches. However, this time it appears to be more significant, although the extent of the issue is still unknown. The situation is especially unfortunate for the midfielder given that he was in great form after racking up four goals and one assist over his previous four league appearances. Amaury Morales subbed on for him against Leon, but the team has much more depth with players like Mateusz Bogusz, Luka Romero and Alexis Gutierrez.