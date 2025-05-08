Andres Montano Injury: Scores brace, suffers injury

Montano scored two goals but left with muscular problems in his left leg during Thursday's game versus Leon, according to Cesar Caballero of ESPN.

Montano was impressive before his forced substitution, producing his team's second and third goals via left-footed shots in the 19th and 41st minutes, respectively. However, the midfielder is now questionable for the return match, in which his place could be taken by either Luka Romero or, if fit, Mateusz Bogusz (neck). The event of an absence would cut short Montano's good run of form, as he has scored two goals and one assist over his last two league games.