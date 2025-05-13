Andres Montano Injury: Suffers ACL rupture

Montano (knee) is set to undergo surgery due to torn ACL and meniscus of his left knee, according to the team.

Montano faces a lengthy absence due to the injury that forced him to leave the second leg quarterfinals match against Leon. He's ruled out of the remaining Clausura knockout rounds and highly unlikely to play again in 2025. While he had seen little action at the beginning of the year, his final stretch of the season was spectacular, as he scored four goals and one assist in a span of 238 minutes of league play. The squad is now reduced due to the midfielder's issue, but there are various options who could take his place, including Amaury Morales, Mateusz Bogusz, Luka Romero and Alexis Gutierrez.