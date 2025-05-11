Fantasy Soccer
Andres Montano

Andres Montano News: In starting XI Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Montano (calf) is in the starting lineup Sunday versus Leon.

Montano achieved a quick recovery after leaving the previous match with discomfort, and he managed to retain the initial spot over both Luka Romero and Mateusz Bogusz. The Mexican has been outstanding lately, posting four goals and an assist in his last four Liga MX contests. He'll look to remain influential in the attacking midfield zone for the rest of the season.

Andres Montano
Cruz Azul

