Andres Sanchez News: Gives up three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Sanchez conceded three goals Saturday in Atletico San Luis' 3-1 loss to Monterrey.

Even though Sanchez made four saves, he was unable to keep a few balls out of the net and that was ultimately the difference in the contest. Guadalajara, Sanchez's opponent Wednesday, has scored eight goals in its last four matches across all competitions. This provides the Atletico San Luis goalkeeper with a good challenge.

