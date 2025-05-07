Andrew Farrell News: Plays full game in cup

Farrell (leg) played the full game in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Rhode Island in the US Open Cup, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Farrell missed the entire start of the season due to a leg injury but was solid and played the full game on Wednesday, confirming he has fully recovered from his issue. That said, this is good news for the Revs since he has been an important player in the roster since 2017, even though his playing time has reduced considerably since 2024.