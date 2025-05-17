Andrew Gutman News: Logs fast-break assist
Gutman assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win versus Charlotte FC.
For the Chicago team's third goal, it caught Charlotte off guard with a blistering change of pace from slow to fast. Gutman acclimated well by finding open space in the Fire opponents' penalty box, where he subsequently assisted goalscorer Philip Zinckernagel.
