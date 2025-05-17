Fantasy Soccer
Andrew Gutman headshot

Andrew Gutman News: Logs fast-break assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2025 at 8:21pm

Gutman assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win versus Charlotte FC.

For the Chicago team's third goal, it caught Charlotte off guard with a blistering change of pace from slow to fast. Gutman acclimated well by finding open space in the Fire opponents' penalty box, where he subsequently assisted goalscorer Philip Zinckernagel.

Andrew Gutman
Chicago Fire
