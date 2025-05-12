Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Omobamidele headshot

Andrew Omobamidele News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Omobamidele is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Omobamidele has cleared his ban due to yellow cards accumulation, with the defender set to return in their next contest. That said, he didn't start the last game prior to his suspension, therefore it remains unsure if he will return on the bench or in the starting XI for the last game of the season against Le Havre.

Andrew Omobamidele
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now