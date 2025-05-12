Andrew Omobamidele News: Clears suspension
Omobamidele is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Omobamidele has cleared his ban due to yellow cards accumulation, with the defender set to return in their next contest. That said, he didn't start the last game prior to his suspension, therefore it remains unsure if he will return on the bench or in the starting XI for the last game of the season against Le Havre.
