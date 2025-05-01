Andrew Omobamidele News: Picks one match suspension
Omobamidele will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.
Omobamidele accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for one match against Angers on May. 10. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Guela Doue expecting to get a larger role in the backline for that game. Omobamidele will be back for the season finale against Le Havre on May. 17.
