Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Thomas headshot

Andrew Thomas News: Concedes four in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Thomas had two saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Thomas allowed four LAFC goals from six shots on target Wednesday as Seattle were demolished in a 4-0 defeat. Thomas received a spot start in favor of veteran Stefan Frei. The appearance was Thomas's second of the season (two starts). Seattle's back-up b keeper has made just two saves and three clearances while conceding six goals this season. Look for veteran Frei to return to the starting XI for Seattle when they travel to Portland for a rivalry match Saturday.

Andrew Thomas
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now