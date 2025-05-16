Andrew Thomas News: Concedes four in spot start

Thomas had two saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Thomas allowed four LAFC goals from six shots on target Wednesday as Seattle were demolished in a 4-0 defeat. Thomas received a spot start in favor of veteran Stefan Frei. The appearance was Thomas's second of the season (two starts). Seattle's back-up b keeper has made just two saves and three clearances while conceding six goals this season. Look for veteran Frei to return to the starting XI for Seattle when they travel to Portland for a rivalry match Saturday.