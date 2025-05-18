Andrew Vincent Rick News: Clean sheet against Atlanta
Rick made three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win over Atlanta United.
Rick was in the starting role for a third straight match Saturday, seeing a decent outing as he made three saves on his way to a clean sheet. This marks his first clean sheet in three appearances, now with two in five appearances this season. He will look to have a similar outing when facing a top team in Inter Miami next contest.
