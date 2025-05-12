Andrew Vincent Rick News: Concedes twice Saturday

Rick made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew.

Rick conceded two goals Saturday, including a late strike by Sean Zawadzki which turned a Union win to a draw. He got his third start of the season since Andre Blake (knee) was unable to play. If Rick starts again Wednesday he will face a favorable matchup versus Los Angeles Galaxy, a side which has scored just eight goals through 12 matches this season.