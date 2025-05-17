Andriy Lunin Injury: Option to face Sevilla

Lunin (hand) is an option for Sunday's match against Sevilla, accoridng to Mario de la Rive of AS Diario.

Lunin is set to make his return Sunday after dealing with some hand issues, with the goalie training and recovering quickly. That said, he is also expected to possibly see the start, getting the nod over regular starter Thibaut Courtois. He has registered two clean sheets, allowed seven goals and has made 11 saves in his five league appearances this season.