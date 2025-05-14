Andriy Lunin Injury: Suffers hand contusion

Lunin is out for Wednesday's match against Mallorca due to a hand contusion, accoridng to his club.

Lunin is a late absentee from Wednesday's contest after suffering an injury, picking up a hand contusion in Tuesday's training session. Luckily for the club, this isn't a major absence, as he wasn't likely to see the start or anytime. Fran Gonzalez will likely serve as the backup goalie while Lunin is building up his fitness.