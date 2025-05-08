Andy Delort Injury: Back available against PSG
Delort (ankle) was back in team training Wednesday and should be available for Saturday's clash against Paris, according to Midi Libre.
Delort has recovered from his ankle injury and trained with the team Wednesday. He is in a good position to be back in the squad for Saturday's clash against the champions. That said, it is still unclear if coach Zoumana Camara will trust him and start him for his return.
