Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andy Delort headshot

Andy Delort Injury: Back available against PSG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Delort (ankle) was back in team training Wednesday and should be available for Saturday's clash against Paris, according to Midi Libre.

Delort has recovered from his ankle injury and trained with the team Wednesday. He is in a good position to be back in the squad for Saturday's clash against the champions. That said, it is still unclear if coach Zoumana Camara will trust him and start him for his return.

Andy Delort
Montpellier
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now