Andy Delort Injury: Could be available against OM

Delort (illness) will be a late decision for Saturday's clash with Marseille, coach Zoumana Camara said in the press conference, per Midi Libre.

Delort has been training since Tuesday with the squad but will be a late decision for Saturday's clash with OM. He will be assessed after Friday's final training session to determine if he can be included in the squad. That said, his status remain unsure even if fully fit since coach Zoumana Camara wants motivated players in the squad and did not hesitate to bench captain Teji Savanier in their last game, which creates a bit of uncertainty around Delort's role in his system.