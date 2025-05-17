Andy Delort News: Remains out for season finale

Delort (personal) is not in the squad list for the final game of the season against Nantes on Saturday.

Delort will remain out for the season finale against Nantes since he wasn't included in the squad list. The forward has been recovering from an ankle injury and was unable to play with the reserves last weekend after reportedly losing his father. With Montpellier already relegated, the club is not expected to take any risks with his fitness. He will look to return fit and available for the pre-season depending if the club wants to keep working with him.