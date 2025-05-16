Andy Delort News: Unlikely Saturday

Delort (personal) is unlikely to feature in Saturday's final clash of the season against Nantes after dealing with personal issues, according to his club.

Delort has been recovering from an ankle injury and was expected to play with the reserve team last weekend, but reports say he lost his father and was unable to feature. He is unlikely to play on Saturday against Nantes since it is the last game of the season and Montpellier is already relegated. No risk will be taken with his ankle and he should not be focused on that match.