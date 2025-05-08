Andy Logbo Injury: Could be available for last game
Logbo (shoulder) could be available for the season finale against Strasbourg, according to Foot Normand.
Logbo has been out of the pitch since early January due to a shoulder injury but could be available for the season finale against Strasbourg. That said, he played only 26 minutes for the Havrais this season and will not have more than a bench role for that game if deemed fit enough.
