Andy Najar News: Assists on match winner

Najar made four crosses, created two chances, and assisted on the match winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Charlotte FC. He also finished with a season-high five clearances.

Najar has been a key contributor on both ends of the field, racking up his fourth assist over the last three games in the process. The only thing that could hinder his production is possible rotation with the congested MLS schedule. Up next is a home match with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.